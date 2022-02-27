Attn diversion: Govt school teacher relieved of nine sovereigns in Avadi

Chennai :

A 59-year-old school teacher was relieved of nine sovereigns in Avadi on Saturday by a bike-borne duo who confronted her for not wearing a mask. The victim Mary Prema of Avadi, who works at the Pandeswaram Government Higher Secondary School, was on her way to the bus stand by walk when two men on a bike stopped on the Old Market road.





They allegedly questioned her why she was not wearing a mask and while Mary Prema got panicked, the duo changed the tone and ‘informed’ her about the chain snatching incidents in the locality.





They asked her to remove the jewellery to keep them safe and one of them offered to fold them in a paper. While the person took her handbag and kept the folded paper, she later found out the jewellery missing. Based on her complaint, Avadi police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.



