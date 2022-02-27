2-yr-old dies after mattress catches fire

Chennai :

A two-year-old girl died after the mattress caught fire due to an electric short circuit in the fan while sleeping on Saturday in Pallavaram. The deceased was Prejitha of Cowl Bazar was the only child of Mohan and Sangeetha.





Police said both of them were doing flower business. On Saturday afternoon Sangeetha returned home from Koyambedu after purchasing the flowers and she gave food to the baby and made her sleep on the mattress and turned on the tower fan. Sangeetha was segregating the flowers outside the house and after a few minutes, she noticed smoke coming out from the windows of the house. Soon she rushed inside the house and found the mattress was burning in the fire and on hearing her cries the neighbours who came to the house started to put off the fire.





Later the Tambaram fire and rescue team who arrived at the spot doused the fire but the baby was found dead already. The Shankar Nagar police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police after the investigation said the tower fan was too close to the baby and it caught fire due to a short circuit and it spread all over the mattress.



