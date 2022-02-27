25-yr-old man kills self in Sriperumbudur

Chennai :

A 25-year-old man who was in a live-in relationship with a transgender was found hanging in a tree in Sriperumbudur on Saturday. The deceased was Dinesh of Thiruvalur was in a relationship for the past four years with a Bakiya, a transgender in Sriperumbudur.





On Friday morning Dinesh was found hanging in a tree near Bakiya’s house and the Sriperumbudur police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Sriperumbudur government hospital.





The police have registered a case. Since Bakiya is missing the police are investigating whether it was a suicide or a murder and also trying to trace Bakiya with the help of mobile phone signals.



