Easy access to all streams of education is our stand: Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the agenda of the DMK regime is to make all streams of education accessible to the students of Tamil Nadu. Stalin also added that the DMK regime was in a situation to a wage battle to secure exemption for the state from NEET.





Addressing students of an private education institution in the city, Stalin said the DMK regime led by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had abolished Common Entrance Test (CET), which was a deterrent to students getting admitted to engineering colleges.





It was only because of it (abolition of CET) that a situation has been created wherein an engineer is available in every household in Tamil Nadu, the CM remarked. “Not only engineering, making all streams of education easily available to Tamil Nadu students is the stand of DMK. it is the stand of not my, but our regime,” he said. “Hence, we are now fighting hard to get exemption for the state from NEET, which is a major obstacle to our poor and rural students in getting medical education. We are in a situation to wage a legal battle for the same,” he added.





Stalin’s statement on legal battle appears to be an indication that the government led by him would seek legal remedy to secure exemption from NEET, a bill for which was re-adopted by his government and sent to the Governor for the President’s assent after Raj Bhavan had returned the same bill on the first instance, suggesting reconsideration. He also took pride in the statistics that over 30 of the top 100 education institutions in the country were in Tamil Nadu. It is a matter of pride for the state that no other state in the state has schools, higher secondary schools, colleges, universities and research facilities like TamilNadu does.



