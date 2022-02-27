Be brave and safe: Stalin to student from state

Chennai :

Mouni Sujitha, an Erode native pursuing higher education in Ukraine, was heard telling the Chief Minister MK Stalin through video call that she lives close to the Polish border and far from the conflict zone.





”We are a group of 21 people living here. We are safe now. We live close to Poland. We thought of starting towards the Poland border. Many people who left for the Polish border yesterday were waiting there for over 12 hours without food and water in -2 degree celsius. So, we are doubtful if we should start towards the border now,” she told Stalin. When the CM inquired about food and water provided to them, Sujitha was heard saying, “Right now, we are managing.





We bought some supplies earlier.” Stalin responded to her by advising her to be brave and safe. The CM also interacted with another student Anthony, a native of Trichy living in Western Ukr aine. Asked to explain his position, he told the CM that, “We are in western Ukraine. So far no attack has happened here. We are safe now. Efforts are being made to evacuate them safely via Hungary.” Finally, Navaneetha Sriram of Thoothukudi, confidently said that there were about 150 people living in the area and they were currently safe.



