Don’t open liquor shop on farmland: HC

Chennai :

The Madras HC directed the State government not to open a Tasmac liquor outlet on agricultural land in Arambakkam village of Gummidipoondi Taluk in Tiruvallur. The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while disposing of a plea by one Arun, a resident of Yazhini Nagar in Arambakkam.





The petitioner had sought a direction to the government not to open the liquor outlet on agricultural land in the Arambakkam village, and said he had sent a representation in this regard on January 13. When the matter was taken up for hearing, the government advocate informed the High Court that there was no provision to open Tasmac outlets on farmlands and assured that the government would not proceed with it. Recording the submission, the bench disposed of the petition with the direction to Tasmac not to open liquor shops on agricultural lands anywhere in the State, as rules do not permit it.



