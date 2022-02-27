Boy preaches compassion, CM allots tenement to family

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday allotted a TNUHDB (Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board) house to the parents of school student Abdul Kalam who won the hearts of the state people by preaching the virtues of compassion and communal harmony in an interview to a web channel a few days ago.





Accompanied by his parents, Abdul Kalam had met the Chief Minister at the state secretariat on February 24. During the meeting, Kalam’s parents Dilshad Begum and Asmatullah had appealed to the CM to provide them a house as their house at Srinivasapuram in Foreshore Estate was completely damaged by cyclone Vardah and they lacked the financial resources to rebuild the house. Acceding to their request, the CM on Saturday allotted a TNUHDB house at Sivalingapuram in KK Nagar and distributed the allotment order to the family at the state secretariat on Saturday morning.





Abdul Kalam and family extended thanks to the CM for the allotment. Chief Secretary and TNUHDB managing director M Govind Rao was also present when the CM handed over the allotment order to the family of the student.



