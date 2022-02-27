Duo attack cops with broken mirror, harm selves in Nungambakkam

Chennai :

Two police personnel from Maduravoyal police station were attacked by a snatcher duo in Nungambakkam when they tried to secure the offenders on Saturday.





The cops - sub-inspector Gopal and Grade I constable Aruldoss - were treated in the hospital and a hunt has been launched for the two men who inflicted injuries on themselves with the same mirror and fled the spot.





Police said that the absconding duo Rahul alias Sanjai (22) and Rafiq of Nungambakkam have several robbery cases pending against them and have the habit of harming themselves whenever police try to secure them.





The duo along with one Venkatesan stole a two-wheeler from MMDA Colony on Thursday night and Maduravoyal police had registered based on a complaint from the vehicle owner R Dinesh.





Meanwhile, Venkatesan was secured by Nungambakkam police with the stolen bike during night patrol on Friday and since investigation revealed that the bike was stolen in Maduravoyal, he was handed over to local police.





During interrogation, Venkatesan admitted that Rahul and Rafiq were his accomplices, after which police went to Nungambakkam to secure them.





However, since the duo fled after attacking cops, police remanded Venkatesan on Saturday and have launched a hunt for the two history-sheeters.