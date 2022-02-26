HC reserves orders on OPS’s plea to quash election case

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a petition preferred by the former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam seeking direction to quash an election case filed against him on charges of providing false income and assets details in his election affidavit during the 2021 Assembly elections.





Justice V Bharathidasan who has been hearing the plea by Panneerselvam has reserved the orders after hearing the arguments of OPS, complainant P Milany and the police department. OPS claimed that he did not furnish any false information in his election affidavit and the complaint was lodged on the grounds of political vendetta. However, Milany, stated that there is evidence available against OPS and it is a prima facie case. “OPS failed to show his exact debts in the affidavit by suppressing the original debts, ” she submitted. On recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the matter by reserving the orders without mentioning any date.



