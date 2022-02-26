Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana retires

Chennai :

After completing a stint of nine years as a judge in Madras High Court from 2013, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana retired from service on Friday.





In a farewell ceremony held on the High Court campus, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, TN Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, judges, bar council office-bearers and senior counsels felicitated Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana.





In her speech, the woman judge said that she did not have any regret for entering into the legal profession. “As a first-generation lawyer and woman, the path was not without obstacles. Working women needs more support from the family. When it comes to the legal profession. The decree of support should be high, I had that from my family, ” she said. “I am moving out of this institution with a sense of pride that I had discharged my service judiciously, meaningfully and to the satisfaction of my conscience,” she added. It may be noted Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana has recently expunged certain portions of a judgment critical of actor Vijay on tax exemption.



