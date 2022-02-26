Chennai turns book lovers’ paradise

Chennai :

Looks like it’s raining books for bibliophiles in Chennai. Just about a week ago, the 45th Chennai book fair began in the city, and on Thursday, another book fair started in yet another corner of Chennai.





While the former that began on February 16 at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, is being hosted by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), the latter, titled Load the box is being organised by Kitab Lovers.





The raging pandemic had halted organising large gatherings in the city, but now with more than one book fair being held in Chennai after a gap of two years, Chennaiites seem to be overjoyed. The 18-day Chennai book fair that ends on March 6 saw almost two lakh footfalls last weekend, says an official of BAPASI. “People of all age groups are walking in. More than 40,000 tickets were sold on the first day,” says the official. An entry ticket is priced at Rs 10, and season passes can be availed for Rs 100. School and college students can enter free of cost by showing their ID cards. With over 790 stalls, the fair is open to the public from 11 am to 8 pm everyday.





On the other hand, Load the box that features more than two lakh books on varied topics is being held at Shri Hall, Burkit Road, T Nagar, and will go on till February 27. “It is a unique book fair in which books are free. Book lovers have to just purchase a box, and they can fill it with the desired books. There are three sizes of boxes with different prices,” says Harpreet Singh Chawla, founder of Kitab Lovers. He adds that this initiative to give away books free of cost is an effort to bring the youth again into the universe of reading in this digital world.





Well Chennaiites, now aren’t you already spoilt for a choice?



