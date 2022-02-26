Panchayat chief’s husband knifed to death

Chennai :

A 52-year-old man, husband of a village panchayat president, was knifed to death in Kancheepuram on Friday. The deceased, Sekar of Konerikuppam in Kancheepuram, was a DMK supporter, whose wife Sailaja had contested in the local body election last year and became the president of Konerikuppam village panchayat.





On Friday morning, Sekar went for morning walk in the locality as usual. Police said an unidentified man approached him and started a conversation. All of a sudden, he took out a knife and attacked Sekar’s throat and face and escaped from the spot. Sekar was immediately rushed to the Kancheepuram GH and from where he was referred to the RGGGH.





But the doctors there declared him dead on arrival. Police said a group of men had come to murder Sekar but only of them attacked him. The Kancheepuram Taluk police have registered a case and are trying to identify the murderers and the motive.



