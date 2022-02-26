Neurology dept at RGGGH gets new ICU, Ma Su pays visit

Chennai :

The department of neurology at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) received a new intensive care unit and it was inspected by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday. The facility will help patients with several neurological issues, especially in emergency cases of stroke.





“The unit built at the cost of Rs 60 lakh has 44 step down beds and six ICU beds. As the cases of stroke are seeing an increased prevalence, the required medications and facilities will be available at the unit and help to save the lives of patients,” the Minister said.





The hospital authorities say less than 10 per cent of stroke cases reach the hospital within the golden hour. “Though there are about 3,000 cases recorded, only about 100-200 people are brought during the golden hour, which is within 4.5 hours after the stroke. The injection Altibase, which is worth Rs 1 lakh is available for free at the hospital and it is administered to those brought in during the golden hour. There is a certain criterion to be followed before the injection is administered,” said Dr E Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH.





Health Minister also visited a 14-year-old girl diagnosed with bone cancer at the hospital. The girl was treated through a bone transplant surgery after being referred from another hospital to RGGGH. “The bone was later removed and an artificial Titanium femur bone was placed. The child has been there at the hospital for about six months and has gained movement and can walk now, said Dr E Theranirajan.





Talking about the fee reduction of medical students from abroad for internship in TN medical colleges, the Minister said the fee has been reduced to Rs 29,400 from Rs 3.54 lakh.





After the order to exchange COVID-19 vaccines of shorter life from private vax sites with longer expiry ones at government vax sites, Apollo Hospitals and MGM Healthcare have opted for the plan.





He said the request for changing the names of the posts of Multipurpose Health Workers and Multipurpose Health Supervisors for easy identification from the hospital staff working in the field has been accepted and the posts are renamed as Health Inspector Level 2 and Health Inspector Level 1 respectively.