Youth, woman lose valuables to snatchers

Chennai :

A bike-borne duo snatched a gold chain from a woman who was feeding her child in front of her house in Anna Nagar on Thursday evening.





The incident happened on 21 Main Road, Anna Nagar, when M Jenifer, 29, was feeding her one-year-old son near the Valluvar Gate. An unidentified duo on a motorbike snatched her 3.5 sovereign gold chain and sped away, said the police. Based on the complaint, the Thirumangalam police have registered a case. In another incident in Pulianthope, U Mohammed Prazel, 18, who was waiting near Padison Puram for an auto-rickshaw was allegedly attacked by a six-member gang with a knife.





The gang escaped with silver jewellery worth Rs 20,000, Rs 3000 cash and a mobile phone. The Pulianthope police registered a case. An injured Prazel has been admitted to the Stanley Government Hospital.



