‘Depressed’, police officer’s wife kills self

Chennai :

The wife of an Officer Commandant (OC) of Tamil Nadu Special Police battalion allegedly died by suicide at her house in Ramapuram on Thursday.





Royala Nagar police identified the deceased as Deepa, wife of Vinodan, attached to TSP, V battalion. Police said she was under depression for the last few months, indicating that it could have forced her to take the extreme step. She killed herself after sending her elder son to pick up her daughter from school, officials said. When the children returned, Deepa did not open the bedroom door despite repeated knocking. Sensing something amiss, they took the help of others to break open the door and found Deepa struggling for life in the bathroom.





Though she was immediately rushed to the hospital, the medical team there declared her dead on arrival.



