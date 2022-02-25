Anna University releases guidelines for research support schemes for students

Chennai :

Anna University has issued guidelines for research support schemes for the engineering students in its department, constituent, and affiliated colleges.





Accordingly, the notification from Anna University said any full-time UG student in the second or third year of the university is eligible to register for the research project.





Preference will be given to interdisciplinary innovative projects, especially students coming from different branches with multidisciplinary ideas.





The project proposal should contain the objectives, research methodology, expected deliverables, and budget. The project should be an innovative prototype product or component of the system, with a duration of six months and funding will be disbursed for the research activities.





The funds should be utilised for the fabrication of instruments, units, equipment, travel by students (for paper presentations in seminars and conferences), fees for conference registration, training programmes, consumables of the research work.





Stating that the project proposal should be submitted by the students on or before March 31, 2022, the notification said that the deadline to complete the research product is November 30, 2022. Anna University sources also said that about 1.5 lakh students are eligible to participate in the research project proposal.





Projects completed by the students will be reviewed by the Expert Committee and the best product developed under the project will be awarded a cash prize and a certificate. The notification further said that after the successful completion of the project, all participating students and the mentors will receive an appreciation certificate.



