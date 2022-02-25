Set up cams on NH stretch of tiger reserve: HC

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the government to install CCTVs at the entry and exit point of the Bannari – Karappallam National Highway stretch passing through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) to detect overloaded vehicles. It also directed the government to allow vehicles in case of a medical emergency.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy was hearing a plea moved by Kannaiyan of Erode, prayed for a direction to quash the order passed by the Erode collector restricting the movement of vehicles on the Bannari – Karappallam National Highway from 6 pm to 6 am.





During the hearing, the court sought the purpose for which lands were being used across the 27 km stretch of the road and the details of agriculturists.





The bench also asked why overloaded trucks were allowed on the hill road when there is a restriction that they should not carry more than 16 tonnes.





“The State shall examine and submit a report on whether CCTV facilities could be established for every five km of the NH road to avoid the movement of overloaded vehicles,” it said, and adjourbed the matter to February 28.





The petitioner had submitted that due to the ban imposed by the Collector, farmers residing across the stretch were put to hardship to bring their farm produces to the market.





He added out that villagers too were not able to come out even in case of medical emergencies.



