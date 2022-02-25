30-yr-old woman riding pillion falls off bike, run over by bus near Tambaram

Chennai :

A 30-year-old woman died in an accident after she was run over by an MTC bus near Tambaram on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Chitra of Kurinji Nagar in Agaramthen near Tambaram. Police said Chitra was returning home with her husband on their two-wheeler.





When the couple was nearing Kaspapuram around 9.30 pm, Chitra who was riding pillion on the bike lost her grip and fell on the road. Within seconds she was run over by an MTC bus and died on the spot.





Police said the bus driver went without stopping and soon the locals gathered and staged a protest to arrest the bus driver. On information, the Selaiyur police and the Chromepet traffic investigation police team arrived at the spot held peace talks with the people and the body was sent to Chromepet GH for post-mortem examination. The Chromepet traffic police have registered a case and are trying to identify the MTC bus driver.



