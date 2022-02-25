75 sovereigns burgled from bride-to-be’s house in Kundrathur

Chennai :

Unidentified people escaped with 75 sovereigns and Rs 20,000 from a house in Kundrathur on Wednesday. The victim Raveendra Selvam of Vellalar Street, an employee of Bengaluru-based firm, had bought jewellery for his daughter’s wedding to be held in the coming days, said police. The incident happened when Raveendra Selvam visited the wedding hall in Poonamallee along with family members to oversee the preparations.





On Thursday morning, Raveendra Selvam’s domestic worker reached the house and found the front door broken open. She alerted Raveendra Selvam’s family and they rushed to the house and found the jewellery missing. Based on their complaint, Kundrathur police have registered a case.



