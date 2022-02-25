Elderly woman touches water without turning off immersion heater, electrocuted

Chennai :

An elderly woman was electrocuted after she came in contact with a water heater in Chromepet on Thursday. The deceased Jayalakshmi (65) of Nagalkeni in Chromepet was staying with her daughter Chandra. Jayalakshmi kept a bucket of water and turned on the electric immersion water heater. The incident happened when she went to check the water and dipped her hands in the bucket without turning off the heater.





She was electrocuted and became unconscious. On hearing the noise Chandra who came inside the room found her mother lying unconscious and rushed her to the Chromepet GH but there the doctors declared her brought dead. The Chromepet police sent the body for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.



