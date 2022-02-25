Drunk head constable surrenders after stabbing wife, daughter in Minjur

Chennai :

A police head constable stabbed his wife and daughter in a domestic quarrel in Minjur on Thursday. K Rajendran (40), is said to be part of the security branch in Chennai that provides guards to VIPs. Police said that Rajendran allegedly often quarrelled with his wife Poornima under the influence of alcohol and demanded a divorce from her.





On Thursday morning, a verbal duel broke out between the couple. Rajendran, who left the house returned home drunk in the afternoon and created a ruckus. He allegedly took a kitchen knife and stabbed Poornima in her abdomen and hand.





Their elder daughter aged 16 who tried to rescue her mother also received knife in the stomach. While Rajendran fled the spot, neighbours rushed the injured to the Government Stanley Hospital. Rajendran surrendered at Minjur police station.



