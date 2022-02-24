INL leader 'Tada' Abdul Rahim booked for controversial FB post, detained

Chennai :

The cyber crime wing of Chennai police have booked Indian National League leader 'Tada' J Abdul Rahim in connection with his social media post calling for the protest of 'snatching the sacred thread' citing the hijab row in Karnataka and detained him for inquiry.





He has been booked under Sections 153 (provocation to riot) and 505 (1) (c) (causing communal disharmony) of IPC, said police sources.





Abdul Rahim posted a message on his Facebook page on Sunday inviting people to participate in a protest in which the sacred thread 'Godse's wards' are wearing would be snatched and that it would start from Sankara Mutt.





In the long post, he citied the hijab row in Karnataka and the Muslim voters having been asked to remove the hijab to cast their votes in the local body elections in the State and claimed that RSS-backed forces is trying to create a communal tension in the country again.