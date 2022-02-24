4 IPS officers shuffled: Avadi, Tambaram commissionerates get additional CoPs

Chennai :

The newly-formed Avadi and Tambaram police commissionerates have got new additional commissioners to headquarters and traffic wings in the latest reshuffle of four IPS officers.





B Vijayakumari, IGP, Enforcement, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as the Additional Commissioner (headquarters and traffic) in Avadi Commissionerate, while N Kamini, IGP, Crime, Chennai, had been posted for the same in the Tambaram commissionerate.





Meanwhile, Thoothukudi police superintendent S Jeyakumar has been transferred to the CB-CID, Chennai, and posted in the Special Investigation Division.





L Balaji Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters, Greater Chennai Police), has been transferred and posted as Thoothukudi district police superintendent.