HC directs Wakf Board to take over administration of Nagore Dargah

Chennai :

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari sitting with Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on dismissing an appeal moved by the adhoc board of administrators, Nagore Dargah.





The Chief Justice bench held how could the adhoc board of administrators use the funds of dargah to file this appeal even after their tenure has expired. It is noted the board was formed by the Madras High Court in 2017 for a period of four months to administrate the dargah.





“This is nothing but misuse of the position and funds of dargah by the adhoc board of administrators. Merely because the adhoc committee comprises a retired IAS officer and a retired District Judge, they cannot be permitted to misuse the funds,” the bench ruled and dismissed their appeal.





The HC further took suo-motu cognizance of the issue to call upon the adhoc board of administrators to show cause as to why they should not be discontinued.





“Though the matter is dismissed, the HC Registry is directed to place the disposed of the appeal on 10.3.2022 in reference to the suo-motu cognizance taken by this court. In the meanwhile, the adhoc board of administrators will not operate the affairs of the dargah. Rather, it would be managed by the wakf board. In case of any mismanagement by the wakf Board, the court may nominate a different adhoc board of administrators,” the judges said in their order.





The appellant sought a direction to set aside an order passed by a single judge directing the wakf board to consider a representation by an original petitioner named Muhalli Muthavalli H Haja Nazimudeen Sahib on 20.12.2021. The original petitioner wanted permission to take part in the 465th Urs of the Nagoor Dargah to be held between 4.1.2022 and 17.1.2022.