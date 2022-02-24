Medical college professor misbehaves with CG commandant's wife at pub, detained

Chennai :

The victim, wife of a Coast Guard (CG) commandant, had come to the pub attached to a star hotel with her husband and was present on the dance floor when the accused Surya Prakash of Palani, a doctor working as a professor at Dindigul government medical college, tried to get close to the victim.





Despite repeated warning, Surya Prakash continued to harass the victim under the influence of alcohol after which the police control room was alerted.





Teynampet police reached the spot and secured Surya Prakash. He has been handed over the all-women police for further investigation.