Man rams two-wheeler into cart as bullock turns suddenly, dies

Chennai :

A 55-year-old man was killed as his bike was hit by a bullock art near Manavala Nagar in Tiruvallur district on Monday night.





The deceased D Pachayappan of Manalvala Nagar had been running a vehicle mechanic shop in Saligramam and the incident happened when he was returning home from the shed. Pachayappan was crossing Vengathur around 10.30 pm when a bullock cart going in front of him suddenly turned right and hit Pachayappan’s two-wheeler.





He fell off the bike and died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Manavala Nagar police have registered a case about the accident.



