Man escapes with iPhone after seeking lift on victim’s bike

Chennai :

An unidentified man escaped with an iPhone worth Rs 80,000 after seeking lift on the victim’s bike on Tuesday. K Karthik (23) of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, a private firm employee, was on his way to a friend’s house from Periyar Nagar on Tuesday evening when a man sought lift. Karthik allowed him to get on the bike and dropped the man at a bus stop in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. There, the latter requested Karthik for his phone to make an urgent call.





After collecting the phone from him, the man walked a few metres away on the pretext of speaking on the phone and ran away from there. Shocked by the turn of events, Karthik could not chase the person. Based on his complaint, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspect.



