Elderly woman tied, robbed of jewellery by helmet-wearing man

Chennai :

A 65-year-old woman was attacked and tied up inside her house by a man covering his face with a helmet, who robbed her of six sovereigns and a mobile phone in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on Tuesday. After her daughter left for work, the victim, Aswantha Jayakumari of Kennedy Square, was alone at home when the suspect entered the house and pushed her on to the floor. He allegedly tied her limbs with a shawl and removed the jewels such as chain, earpieces and rings before fleeing the spot.





Her neighbours found her lying unconscious in the evening and rushed her to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Based on her complaint,



