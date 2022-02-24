Conman escapes with Rs 4K, phone from Jharkhand duo in Otteri

Chennai :

An unidentified man escaped with Rs 4,000 and a mobile phone from a Jharkhand duo after taking them to Otteri on the promise of booking them train tickets to return to their hometown.





K Steed Ahmed (34) of Ranchi and S Zahid Alam (29) of Kanke had come to the city a week ago to work as welders. But unsatisfied with the pay, they decided to return to Jharkand and reached MGR Chennai Central on Tuesday to book tickets.





There, a man identifying himself as Manoj approached them promising to book tickets through his kin in the Railways and took them to Otteri. He took Rs 4,000 from them and took their phone on the pretext of making a call. As he did not return for a long time, the duo searched for him and realised that they were cheated. Otteri police have registered a case.



