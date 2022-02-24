Two of a family drown in Pulicat lake

Chennai :

The deceased V Selvaraj (47) of Padi and G Kathiravan (20) were among 20 people of family and friends who reached Pulicat on a trip. Though there is a ban on taking visitors on fishing boats, they reached the estuary by two boats on Wednesday afternoon.





While they were playing in the water, Selvaraj and Kathiran suddenly went missing. Fishermen searched for the duo and rescued them in an unconscious state. They were rushed to the Pulicat government hospital but were declared brought dead.

