Stalin distributes medical kit for 50th lakh beneficiary under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam

Chennai :

Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme was launched on August 4, 2021 at a cost of Rs 258 crore in Krishnagiri district. The scheme is exclusively for people aged above 45 years with comorbid conditions. Till February 22, 2022 a total of 49,97,404 first time beneficiaries were provided with medicals kit for various comorbid issues, including high blood pressure, diabetes.





On Wednesday, the Chief Minister gave medicine kit for the 50,00,000th beneficiary at Chithalapakkam in Chengalpattu district. At least 20,23,519 people received medicines for high blood pressure, 13,87,832 for diabetes, and 10,21,924 for both.





As many as 1.90,932 for palliative care, for physiotherapy treatment 3,71,938 and 1,259 self-dialysis bags were distributed for the people in various districts of Tamil Nadu.





However, over 52 lakh people were given medication for these conditions, of which the highest was for high blood pressure with 21,00,709 patients.





The State government has appointed at least 10,969 women health volunteers for this scheme, 385 physiotherapists, 385 palliative nurses, and 4,848 mid level provider. In addition, a total of 2,432 nurses who are serving in government hospitals will continue field work for this scheme.

























Meanwhile, the Inuyir Kaapom scheme - Nammai Kaakum 48 was launched on December 18, 2021. So far, 21,762 patients were admitted to both government and private hospitals in Tamil Nadu. At least 640 hospitals in use for this scheme - government hospitals 218 and private hospitals 422.





A total of 19,77,83,350 was preauth amount raised in both government and private hospitals - 14,65,43,038 and 5,12,40,312 respectively.





The Chief Minister on Wednesday inaugurated 118 new ambulances for 108 service. It would be used for Inuyir Kaapom scheme - Nammai Kaakum 48 in the State.