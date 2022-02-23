'We can't run the government': Madras High Court dismisses PIL filed against Samacheer Kalvi

Chennai :

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the Public Interest Litigation moved by PA Josseph who claims to be the president of the JJ Party. It is noted the party has not been registered with the Election Commission of India.





The petitioner submitted that the decision of the State government to follow Samacheer Kalvi affects the students and they are incapable of cracking NEET, JEE and CLAT examinations.





He further wanted a direction to the School Education Department to follow the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus in TN schools.





However, the CJ MN Bhandari asked the petitioner if there was any rule or provision mandating the state to follow the NCERT syllabus. “We cannot run the government. The courts are not meant for that. If you show any provision that allows us to pass directions to the state to adopt the NCERT syllabus, we could pass directions on that. Otherwise, we would dismiss it with cost,” the CJ observed and dismissed the PIL.