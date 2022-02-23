Wife of slain DMK cadre wins

Chennai :

A few days after her husband was hacked to death in Madipakkam, DMK candidate Shamina Selvam has won the Chennai Corporation election.





The 38-year-old secured 7,256 votes out of 14,350 polled to win ward 188 (Madipakkam). She defeated the AIADMK candidate by a margin of around 3,000 votes.





A day before DMK announced the candidates’ list, C Selvam, Shamina’s husband, was hacked to death on February 2. Selvam was the ward secretary of ward 188 and he was hacked when he was coming out of the local party office.





Following the murder of Selvam, the party announced Shamina as its candidate. Police are yet to find out the motive behind the murder of Selvam though they have made a few arrests.