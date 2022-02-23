DMK wins Tambaram and Avadi corporations

Chennai :

The ruling DMK established a strong foothold not only in capital Chennai but also registered a remarkable victory in Tambaram and Avadi municipal corporations, considered to be the southern and western gateway for Chennai.





Of the total 70 wards in Tambaram, the DMK bagged 54 seats leaving nine seats for the opposition AIADMK. Interestingly, nine independents trounced the Dravidian and other party candidates in closely contested polls. Tension prevailed in the wards where the AIADMK won. Interestingly, in one ward AIADMK candidate Star Prabha and independent candidate Venkatesan pushed DMK candidate Karunakaran Pandian to the third spot. High decibel commotion and recounting were ordered in ward 47 as the victory margin between the AIADMK candidate Sai Ganesh and DMK’s Balaji was just 29 votes.





In Avadi, it was a clean sweep for the ruling DMK securing 43 seats of the 48 wards. The AIADMK had to settle for four seats. One independent candidate won, leaving no room for other parties in Avadi. Dairy development Minister SM Nazar’s son S N Asim Raja won in his maiden contest from ward 4.





The victory margins in Tambaram and Avadi narrowed due to low polling and an eight cornered contest.



