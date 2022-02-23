Go learn some flair bartending

Chennai :

Does it excite you when you visit your favourite bar and the bartender literally tosses up a storm with liquor bottles? Well, you could do it yourself, too, very soon. It’s called flairing.





Flairing is the practice of bartenders entertaining guests or the audience with the manipulation of bar tools such as cocktail shakers and liquor bottles in tricky, dazzling ways. Used occasionally in cocktail bars, the action requires skills commonly associated with jugglers.





This Thursday, 8pm onwards, your good ol’ neighbourhood café, Mount Road Social at Express Avenue Mall, Royapettah, will teach you some unique skills that are sure to make you the highlight of every party. You can learn innovative methods of flair bartending with bartender Santhosh Kumar by juggling through cocktail shakers and liquor bottles in fun ways. Learn the basics and practice through to flaunt your newly-learned skills set at your very next party.



