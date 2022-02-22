Transperson candidate creates history, wins ward in Vellore Corporation

Chennai :

Ganga became the first transperson in Tamil Nadu to win in her ward in Vellore Corporation in the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections by securing 2,129 votes, on Tuesday. Ganga (49) a resident of Uthamadha Koil Street was chosen as the party candidate by the ruling DMK for Ward 37. A resident of Vellore, she has been a party member for the last 20 years.









Out of the total 1,374 corporation wards in the State, DMK has so far won 57 and the main Opposition AIADMK 7 and others 8. The DMK's allies Congress has won 7 and CPM 2, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.





In municipalities (total ward member seats 3,843), the DMK has bagged 248 and AIADMK 79 and others 53. As regards town panchayats, the AIADMK has won 354 wards and the DMK 1,251. Urban civic polls were held on February 19 and counting of votes started at 8 am in the State in over 200 centres.