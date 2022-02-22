IIT-M opens largest students’ hostel to house 1,200 residents

Chennai :

Indian Institute of Technology Madras inaugurated its largest students’ hostel that can accommodate 1,200 students, on Monday. Named ‘Mandakini’ after the river, the Rs 146.75 crore building was constructed after the older hostel building was demolished





The 10-storey, state-of-the-art building, which has a built-up area of 32,180 sqm, is designed with various green building measures adopted in the design and construction stage itself for a 4-star rating in GRIHA, a national rating system for green buildings, the institute said in a statement.





It has solar power panels and solar hot water systems to reduce consumption of conventional energy sources. Rainwater recharge pits have also been provided inside the building. The trees that existing there were retained and transplanted. Mechanical ventilation is provided for the toilets, while low energy and recycled materials were used for the construction.





The building is designed in such a way that sufficient light enters corridors and rooms. The interaction area has transparent light roofing at the terrace level. The central courtyard opens to the sky and has a natural ambient space, the statement said, adding that sports facilities such as basketball court, volleyball court and cricket practice pitch with net among others have been provided.