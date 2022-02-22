No illegality in deputing HR and CE staff as trustees

Chennai :

The Madras High Court said it did not find anything illegal in Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Commissioner deputing department staff to several positions, including temple trustees.





The first bench of Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made this observation while disposing of a petition moved by one TR Ramesh. The petitioner sought a direction to quash the temporary appointments made by the HR&CE Commissioner to several positions in the temples managed by the department.





“As per the HR&CE Act, the temple trustees should be appointed by the trustees and not by the Commissioner. The Commissioner is deputing several HR&CE staff to the position of trustees and other vacancies in the temples on a temporary basis,” the petitioner submitted. However, Justice Bhandari observed that the Commissioner has the authority to appoint HR&CE staff on deputation to the temples.





“It is unfortunate that the post of trustees is not filled for so many years. However, for the sake of the temples’ welfare, the Commissioner had deputed HR&CE staff temporarily. The court did not find anything illegal on this matter,” the bench observed while disposing of the plea.





Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram submitted that the department has initiated the process to recruit trustees. It would be carried out in a full-fledged manner after the urban local body elections were over, he added. Recording the submissions, the court noted that it would monitor the appointments of trustees to the temples.



