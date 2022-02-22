HC adjourns plea moved by OPS, son

Chennai :

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court adjourned a plea moved by former chief minister O Panneerselvam and his son and Lok Sabha member OP Ravindranath representing Theni constituency by two weeks.





The petitioners moved the application seeking direction to quash the FIR filed against them on charges of allegedly submitting false information about their income and asset details in the election affidavits. As per the complaint filed by P Milany, a DMK functionary, Theni district crime branch had filed an FIR under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act of 1951.





However, Panneerselvam and Ravindranath had approached the High Court and obtained got a stay order restraining the police from arresting them. On February 1, the court has extended the stay. Meanwhile, Milany had moved a suit to vacate the stay, which is in operation.



