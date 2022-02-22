Cops on patrol chase car, nab 29-yr-old from Telangana with 40 kg ganja

Chennai :

Police seized 40 kg ganja and arrested a 29-year-old man near Perumbakkam on Sunday.





The Perumbakkam police who were on patrol on the Sithalapakkam-Medavakkam road found a car with Andhra Pradesh registration speeding and went past without stopping at the check post. Soon the police who went for a chase managed to intercept the vehicle after 2 km.





When they checked inside the car found 40 kg ganja was concealed inside a bag. Soon the police seized the ganja and arrested the car driver Raji of Telangana.





Police said Raji had smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh and was about to supply them in the suburbs. Raji was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.