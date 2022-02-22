36-yr-old DMK functionary hacked to death in Triplicane, 4 arrested

Chennai :

Triplicane police have arrested four men in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old man in their jurisdiction on Sunday night. The deceased Madhan of S M Nagar is said to be a DMK functionary. The incident happened around 10 pm when the deceased was walking out of his neighbourhood.





A group of men surrounded him near Pallavan Salai and hacked him several times before fleeing the spot. Passersby noticed Madhan lying in a pool of blood and alerted the Triplicane police. Madhan’s body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination. Triplicane police registered a case and secured four men. They were identified as A Vinothkumar (23), P Ganathi (24), J Narendran (21) and S Hussain (19).





Police said that Madhan was in an relationship with Vinoth Kumar’s mother out of wedlock and was murdered for the same. Two knives were seized from the accused and a hunt has been launched for three more suspects.



