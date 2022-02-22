Six people injured as 2 cars collide on East Coast Road

Chennai :

Six people including a Central government staff were injured in an accident in the ECR on Monday. Police said AN Sharma of Anupuram near Mahabalipuram was a Central government employee. Sharma, who was on an official trip to Mumbai, returned to Chennai on Monday morning.





Sharma along with his family was returning to Anupuram in their car and around noon when the car was speeding in the ECR near Manamai junction, collided with another car returning from Pondicherry. In the impact, six people of both vehicles suffered injuries and were rushed to the Poonchery government hospital and from there they were shifted to a private hospital in Kelambakkam. The Mahabalipuram police have registered a case and are inquiring. Following the incident, the traffic was affected in the ECR for a while.



