Murder-accused inmate dies of Covid-19 in Puzhal prison

Chennai :

A 52-year-old man who had been lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal in connection with a murder case died of COVID on Monday. The deceased Koteeshwaran of Tiruvottiyur, who was arrested in 2018, tested positive for COVID on February 9 and was admitted at the Government Stanley Hospital.





However, he died without responding to treatment. Puzhal police have registered a case about the incident.



