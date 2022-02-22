Tue, Feb 22, 2022

Murder-accused inmate dies of Covid-19 in Puzhal prison

Published: Feb 22,202206:15 AM

The deceased Koteeshwaran of Tiruvottiyur, who was arrested in 2018, tested positive for COVID on February 9 and was admitted at the Government Stanley Hospita

Representative Image
A 52-year-old man who had been lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal in connection with a murder case died of COVID on Monday. The deceased Koteeshwaran of Tiruvottiyur, who was arrested in 2018, tested positive for COVID on February 9 and was admitted at the Government Stanley Hospital. 

However, he died without responding to treatment. Puzhal police have registered a case about the incident.

