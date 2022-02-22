69 sovereigns of gold burgled from two houses near Avadi

Chennai :

In two different house-breaking incidents reported near Avadi, unidentified persons escaped with 69 sovereigns and cash. Avadi Tank Factory police are inquiring into the burglary of 32 sovereigns from a locked house in Vellanur.





The victim Malathi (55) who stayed alone in the house, visited her brother in the neighbourhood on Sunday and returned home in the evening. She found the house broke open and gold and Rs 50,000 stolen. In another incident reported in Periyapalayam, 37 sovereigns, silver articles and Rs 12,000 were burgled from a house in Thandamedu village.





The victim Raji had gone to her brother’s house in Maraimalai Nagar and her neighbours found the house broken open on Sunday evening. Raji rushed to the house and found the valuables missing. Based on her complaint, Periyapalayam police have registered a case.



