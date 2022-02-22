US entrepreneur invites Stalin to investors meet, Stalin to visit Dubai Expo

Chennai :

American entrepreneur and member of the ruling Democratic Party, Rajan Natarajan on Monday called on Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat and invited him for a meeting of investors to be held in the USA.





“The investors meeting will be held in July. I came to invite Stalin for it,” Rajan Natarajan said. He also said that in the last three years many American companies have been pulling out of China and it is the right time for Tamil Nadu to start attracting them to the state.





Tamils living in foreign countries will help Tamil Nadu become the top state in India for investments, he added. Meanwhile, sources in the Secretariat said that the Chief Minister will visit Dubai in March end to participate in Expo 2020. This will be the first visit of Stalin to a foreign country after becoming Chief Minister in May 2021.



