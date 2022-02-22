Ministers hold pre-budget meetings with industrialists, traders

Chennai :

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan and Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P Moorthy held pre-budget meetings with industrialists and traders.





“The opinion of the stakeholders to include their suggestions and their demands in the upcoming budget were obtained at the meeting. Industrialists expressed their opinion on the tax sops required for them to create a suitable environment for fresh investments rather than going for brown field investments,” said sources, who attended the meeting. Two meetings were conducted in the Secretariat on Monday. The meeting with MSMEs and industrialists was held in morning and the session with traders was held in afternoon. Traders expressed their concerns on taxes and asked the state to reduce prices of essential items.



