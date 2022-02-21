Local body elections: AIADMK leader Jayakumar arrested over poll-related violations

Chennai :

Former AIADMK minister Jayakumar was arrested after city police registered two separate cases against him for the alleged poll-related violations.





Tondiarpet police have booked Jayakumar under Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 153, 355, 323, 324, 506 (ii) IPC and 4 AA (1a), 4AA (4) of TNOPPD Act, while Royapuram police have registered a case against him under 188, 269, 270, 41(VI) CP Act.





Tondiarpet police registered a case based on a complaint of one Naresh who was assaulted by Jayakumar at a polling booth. Jayakumar himself shared the incident on Facebook, said police. Naresh who was admitted at the Government Stanley hospital lodged a complaint at Tondiarpet police.





Tondiarpet police have also registered a case against unidentified men who attacked Jayakumar's car driver.





Meanwhile, New Washermenpet police have arrested a 19-year-old youth on the charges of breaking R K Nagar MLA Ebenezer's car windshield on Saturday. Sakthivel (19) of New Washermenpet was arrested and remanded.





Amidst tension over the arrest of AIADMK leader Jayakumar, city police have informed that three men have been arrested on the charges of assault on Jayakumar's driver. The accused have been identified as Kolanji Nathan, Sudhakar and Sridhar.