Ambulance carrying pregnant woman rams garbage truck in Arumbakkam, crew injured

Chennai :

An 108 ambulance crew suffered grievous injuries on their way to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with a pregnant woman after their vehicle rammed into a stationary corporation garbage truck in Arumbakkam in the zero hours of Monday.





However, the pregnant woman and their relatives inside the ambulance escaped unhurt and she gave birth to a child at KMC.





The incident happened post midnight when the ambulance driver Murugakumar (28) of Madurai and paramedical staff Mangaleshwari (24) were crossing Tiruveedhi Amman temple Street after picking up the pregnant woman, Asira Begum (27), from Mangadu.





The ambulance rammed a Corporation garbage truck which was collecting the waste from the bins and came to a halt.





Passersby rescued the ambulance crew and the pregnant woman along with their kin and rushed them to KMC.





Murugakumar and Mangaleshwari who suffered multiple fractures were admitted and the pregnant woman was sent to the labour ward.





Anna Nagar traffic investigation police have registered a case about the incident based on a complaint by the truck driver and further investigation is on.