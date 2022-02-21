Ruckus in Besant Nagar polling booth: Cops nab main suspect

Chennai :

Tiruvanmiyur police have arrested the main suspect in connection with ransacking of a polling booth in their jurisdiction on the day of urban local body elections.





The accused Kathir alias Kathiravan and Kathirvel of Tiruvanmiyur will be produced before the magistrate on Monday (today), said police. Tiruvanmiyur police had registered a case against Kathir and 10 others for barging into a polling booth for the 179th ward in Odaikuppam area in Besant Nagar on Saturday and threatening the polling staff and booth agents and also for damaging an EVM





Police said that though Kathirvel was with AIADMK, he was removed the party a month ago as he was learnt to be working for the DMK candidate Kayalvizhi Jayakumar in the 179th ward since he was related to her. Kayalvizhi's husband Jayakumar is the DMK ward secretary.





Kathiravan who reportedly sensed that the polling was going in favour of the AIADMK candidate Jamuna Ganesan due to the low turnout of voters, decided to create a ruckus in the booth in order to defer the polls to buy more time for canvassing and damaged the EVM.





Police on Saturday detained Jayakumar in connection with the incident, which led to a road roko by DMK cadre on Saturday evening. Tiruvanmiyur police have booked Jayakumar too, albeit under bailable sections. He was not arrested.





Meanwhile, repolling for the 179th ward began on Monday and had been going on smoothly, said police.