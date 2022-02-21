Mon, Feb 21, 2022

Man hacked to death in Triplicane

Passersby noticed Madhan lying in a pool of blood and alerted Triplicane police.

Representative Image
Chennai:
A 36-year-old man was hacked to death by a three-member gang in Triplicane on Sunday night. 

The deceased Madhan of S M Nagar is said to be a DMK functionary, but police maintained that he was not murdered due to political rivalry in the local body elections, but over previous enmity. 

The incident happened around 10 pm and a three-member gang surrounded him near Pallavan Salai and hacked him several times before fleeing the spot. 

Passersby noticed Madhan lying in a pool of blood and alerted Triplicane police. Madhan's body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem. 

Triplicane police have registered a case and launched a hint for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

