Man hacked to death in Triplicane

A 36-year-old man was hacked to death by a three-member gang in Triplicane on Sunday night.





The deceased Madhan of S M Nagar is said to be a DMK functionary, but police maintained that he was not murdered due to political rivalry in the local body elections, but over previous enmity.





The incident happened around 10 pm and a three-member gang surrounded him near Pallavan Salai and hacked him several times before fleeing the spot.





Passersby noticed Madhan lying in a pool of blood and alerted Triplicane police. Madhan's body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.





Triplicane police have registered a case and launched a hint for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.